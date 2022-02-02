Tulsa attorney speaks with KWGS about firm's pro bono work for Afghan evacuees in Oklahoma

Regional law firm Conner and Winters announced in January they would be donating 500 pro bono hours to aid Afghans who fled the Taliban takeover of their country with immigration needs. Public Radio Tulsa's Chris Polansky spoke with partner Isaac Ellis.

PUBLIC RADIO TULSA: Why don't you start just by giving us the overview of what the firm is doing regarding Afghan evacuees here in Tulsa?

ISAAC ELLIS: Really we're partnering with existing organizations that are helping these folks that are being resettled in Tulsa as part of this program. That includes Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma, the YWCA, the University of Tulsa's legal clinic, their immigration clinic is assisting in this effort. And, you know, Conner and Winters' involvement is really our attorneys, a number of them, stepping up to volunteer to help with these asylum cases, because most of the families arriving here in Tulsa will have to apply to stay here as legal residents through that asylum process. So our attorneys will be helping them through that application process with the hopes that they are given the opportunity to remain here in Tulsa and hopefully one day seek citizenship.

PRT: Can you talk more about — what exactly is it that these families need? I'm sure some people listening will think, "Well, they were brought here from Afghanistan by the State Department, they've been vetted, what else do they have to do?" What's the process like for these folks?

ELLIS: Yeah, well, I think there's a common misconception that these folks have all been granted refugee status when, in fact, actually their status is that of evacuees. So they were brought here to the United States on an emergency basis and most of them will have to apply through the ordinary asylum process within one year of their arrival. Some of them will potentially be granted a Special Immigrant Visa as a result of their assistance to, you know, our armed servicepeople overseas. But most of them will need to apply through that application process. So that entails, you know, describing what's happened to them while they were in Afghanistan, why they fear to return, and explaining why they qualify for that status to remain here in the United States. And as I mentioned that has to be done within one year of their arrival. I believe there is going to be some expediting of their claims by the State Department. They will be subject to an interview process that takes place in Houston, and then a decision will be rendered on their application. But my general understanding is that that will happen hopefully within a few months of their application submission.

PRT: So the press release I got says you're devoting 500 pro bono hours to this program. Do you have a sense of a dollar figure for what that would typically be worth?

ELLIS: That's really tough to quantify. You know, I haven't done that calculation. I don't necessarily think of it in those terms. I mean, that's the great thing about this being pro bono work, it's at no cost to them. And I'm really happy that so many attorneys in our firm, and outside at other firms too, have stepped up and said they're willing to handle these types of cases. I think the applications will vary in terms of how much time they'll take. Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma currently estimates, I believe, about 20 hours of attorney time for each application, and, of course, like I said, that can vary depending on the application. But that's kind of our expectation.

PRT: And I think this is my last question. There have been some political figures in the state saying things like, "We don't want these people here." The state Republican Party says these families should not be allowed in Oklahoma. What is it that makes you and the firm think this is the right thing to do?

ELLIS: I certainly do disagree with that assessment. I think that, you know, some people may have the misconception that someone coming from Afghanistan might pose a risk to them. I think, by and large, these are families just like yours or mine that have fled really terrible conditions, and they're just hoping to start a new life here. I've been extremely pleased and heartened to see not just the Tulsa legal community step up to try to help these people, but all of these organizations that are providing services, you know, food, clothing and shelter. Most of these people came here with nothing but the clothes on their back. There really was a huge need for assistance and I'm really proud of Tulsa for stepping up and helping these people who really need it.