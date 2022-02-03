Navigating the neighbor streets... a daunting task

Getting out of the neighborhood may be your most daunting task for the day. Cities will work to clear the arterial streets, but rarely have the staff or equipment to scrap away snow from the neighborhood roadways.

If you must travel, you will need to clear all ice and snow from the windshields and side mirrors. Tulsa Police advise not to start your car to warm up and walk away. They say thieves are looking for such an opportunity.

The AAA-Oklahoma advises to have a full tank of gas before heading out and a safety kit in the car. That kit should contain a blanket, a small shovel and some kitty litter to place under tires, if you become stuck in a snow drift.