Need To Know Information From Tulsa City Hall
Operational Updates and Closures
- Refuse and recycling
Collections are impacted due to the weather, with trucks unable to safely
provide services in residential neighborhoods today. It’s asked Tulsa customers be patient, keep their bins on the curb, and wait for crews to pick them up whenever neighborhood street conditions improve. Commercial services may also be delayed if the trucks cannot safely provide service.
Tulsa City Hall
Will remain open for most in-person business today, except for the Permit
Center, which will be closed for in-person business today, with staff continuing to take calls during business hours. Inspections will not occur Thursday and will resume
when weather conditions improve. To reach the Permit Center, call (918) 596-9456 or visit them online at www.cityoftulsa.org/Permitting.
The City of Tulsa is encouraging everyone to do business online whenever possible. This includes making utility payments, paying municipal tickets, conducting business with development services, applying for a job, and more. For more information about doing business with the City online, visit www.cityoftulsa.org/eservices.
- Tulsa Municipal Courts
Will remain open to the public today. Attendance by defendants scheduled to appear today will be deemed voluntary due to inclement weather. If defendants choose to stay home, their case(s) will automatically be passed to Thurs., Feb. 17, 2022. For questions, call (918) 596-1625 or email courtclerk@cityoftulsa.org.
- Tulsa Animal Welfare (TAW)
Will be closed to the public today and tomorrow. Both intake and adoption appointments will be rescheduled. TAW advises Tulsa residents to bring pets inside and out of the cold. If coming inside is not an option, ensure your pet has access to shelter that is out of the elements with straw or other warm bedding. Check on your pets frequently and ensure they have access to clean, non-frozen water at
all times.
- Tulsa Parks community centers, with the addition of Oxley Nature Center, will be closed today. Tulsa Parks golf courses will be closed through Monday.
- The City of Tulsa Mulch Site at 2100 N. 145th E. Ave. will remain closed until employees get released from snow and ice duty.
- Bulky waste will not be collected until employees are released from snow and ice duty. Those with scheduled pick-ups will have their bulky waste picked up with a one-week delay.