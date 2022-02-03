Need To Know Information From Tulsa City Hall

Tulsa City Hall

Will remain open for most in-person business today, except for the Permit

Center, which will be closed for in-person business today, with staff continuing to take calls during business hours. Inspections will not occur Thursday and will resume

when weather conditions improve. To reach the Permit Center, call (918) 596-9456 or visit them online at www.cityoftulsa.org/Permitting.

The City of Tulsa is encouraging everyone to do business online whenever possible. This includes making utility payments, paying municipal tickets, conducting business with development services, applying for a job, and more. For more information about doing business with the City online, visit www.cityoftulsa.org/eservices.

