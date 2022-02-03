Statewide travel report from ODot

Travel in most parts of Oklahoma is strongly discouraged. Most counties are affected by low temperatures and snow-packed highways, and slick and hazardous conditions exist in all regions of the state. Crews will continue road clearing operations; however, drivers must be prepared for slick and snow-packed routes.

I-35 has reopened to traffic in the Arbuckle Mountains in Carter and Murray counties and near Pauls Valley in Garvin County following several crashes in the overnight and early morning hours. Drivers are advised that interstate traffic is moving very slowly in all parts of the state due to the slick and hazardous conditions and continued snowfall.

Highways in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas remain slick and hazardous. Drivers are strongly discouraged from traveling if at all possible, but if it that is unavoidable, they should allow plenty of time, take it very slow and use extra caution when traveling over bridges.