Tulsa Police seek abandon vehicle help

Tulsa Police are asking for your help. With numerous vehicles left abandoned in snow drifts, police need your assistance in locating all of them.

Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg asks if you see an abandoned car or truck that you call the police. The non- emergency number is 918-596-9222. If a vehicle has already been checked, yellow crime scene tape will be wrapped around the driver’s side mirror.

Should you slide-off the roadway, Meulenberg says to get your car as far off the road as possible. If you are not impeding traffic, your vehicle likely will not be towed.