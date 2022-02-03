Updated Weather Information
1 of 1 — IDL Odot.jpg
Thesnowy northwest leg of the IDL at daybreak
Odot
Here is the latest information on the winter storm:
- Click here for the latest weather radar from the Oklahoma Mesonet
- Get the latest Tulsa forecast from the National Weather Service
- Statewide road conditions from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation
- Power Outages:
PSO
- OGE
- Electric Cooperatives
- Tulsa International Airport Flight Information:
National Weather Service Bulletins are broadcast live as they are issued on Public Radio Tulsa.