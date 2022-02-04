Child killed in Broken Arrow hit and run sledding incident

A 12-year-old boy is dead in a Broken Arrow hit and run sledding accident. Broken Arrow Police Officer Chris Walker says the youth was sliding down a hill, near the Bass Pro Shop, when will traveled out into traffic on East Albany Street (61st Street).

Officer Walker was the boy was struck by a white ¾ or one-ton pick-up about 5:20 yesterday afternoon. Walker says they are getting lots of tips, but that is a common type of pick-up in Oklahoma.

Asked if the driver would have known that he struck the boy, Walker says that is something traffic investigators are looking into.

The owner of the property has decided to ban people from using it as a sledding slope. Police will be enforcing trespassing regulations on the property.

Meanwhile, across town in Broken Arrow, another 12-year-old was injured when struck by a vehicle while sledding. Police say he suffered minor injuries.