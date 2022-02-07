© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Atlanta sculpture upsets Muscogee tribal members

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published February 7, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST
1 of 2  — Chief Tomochici--FB 3.jpg
Chief Tomochici Project-Facebook
2 of 2  — Chief Tomochici--FB.jpg
Chief Tomochici Project- Facebook

There’s a problem with putting someone on a pedestal: Exposed on all sides, a hero to some can be seen as a traitor to others.

So it is in Atlanta with a statue of Chief Tomochici, a Native American man who welcomed the British to colonize Georgia in 1733. The city plans to install it in Atlanta's Peace Park, where it would tower over statues of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights icons.

But no one asked the Muscogee Nation. Their historians call the nearly naked statue historically inaccurate and disrespectful, and say it glorifies a man whom they blame for ushering in genocide.

Associated Press
