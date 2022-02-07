Special Elections on Tuesday

Tulsa County residents will go to the polls on Tuesday. There are several issues on the ballot:

School Board Races:

Broken Arrow Public Schools - Office 2

Tulsa Public Schools - Office 7

Union Public Schools - Office 2

Special Elections:

City of Sand Springs - Municipal Primary Election Wards 1 and 2

City of Tulsa - AEP/PSO Franchise Election

Bixby Public Schools - 2 bond proposals

Jenks Public Schools - 2 bond proposals

City of Bixby - 1 proposal