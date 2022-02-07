Special Elections on Tuesday
Tulsa County residents will go to the polls on Tuesday. There are several issues on the ballot:
School Board Races:
Broken Arrow Public Schools - Office 2
Tulsa Public Schools - Office 7
Union Public Schools - Office 2
Special Elections:
City of Sand Springs - Municipal Primary Election Wards 1 and 2
City of Tulsa - AEP/PSO Franchise Election
Bixby Public Schools - 2 bond proposals
Jenks Public Schools - 2 bond proposals
City of Bixby - 1 proposal