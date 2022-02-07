© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Suspect shot and killed by TPD

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published February 7, 2022 at 8:06 AM CST
Tulsa police say officers fatally shot a robbery suspect after he didn’t comply with officers’ commands and pulled a pistol from his waistband. Police say the shooting happened Friday after officers tracked the man suspected of robbing someone outside a check cashing business to a nearby neighborhood.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he died early Saturday. Police didn’t immediately release the suspect’s name.

Per policy, the three officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave.

Associated Press
