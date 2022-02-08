Oil prices spike... good for the state, not so good for drivers

Gasoline prices in Tulsa have not been this high since 2014. The average price for regular unleaded is $3.18 per gallon. That is an increase of 15.2 cents in the last week. Prices are over a dollar per gallon higher than this time last year, according to the energy website, Gasbuddy.com.

“Gas prices saw their sharpest rise in months last week as oil surged to $93 per barrel, on continued concerns over Russia invading Ukraine and that there won't be enough supply to meet demand come this summer," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"With the national average at its highest level since 2014, the news is grim: motorists should expect even more price increases, with the larger jumps coming later this spring as a confluence of seasonal factors and the potential flare up in geopolitical tensions. Ultimately, the national average could be pushed to record territory by the start of the summer driving season."