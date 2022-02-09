High rise fire sweeps OKC complex

Crews are continuing to battle a massive fire that ripped through an empty hotel and apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City that was under construction and nearing completion.

Oklahoma City Fire Department Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson says the blaze Tuesday evening prompted a “five-alarm response” with more than 80 firefighters on the scene. Fulkerson says there were no reports of injuries. Crews continued to battle the blaze Wednesday morning.

While investigators are still working to determine the cause, he says the fire appeared to start on the roof of the five-story structure. He says the fire on the roof was exacerbated by a “rubbery material that does not go out easily once it's on fire.”