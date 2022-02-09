Potholes aplenty following winter storm

Last week’s winter storm left Tulsa’s city streets looking like Swiss Cheese. The city is moving rapidly to fill the numerous potholes brought on by the ice and snow.

The City of Tulsa’s Carson Colvin says you can help. They are asking that you report potholes to the city’s 311 system. Colvin says you can go to Tulsa311.com or the Tulsa311 app for the fastest service. He says you can also send an e-mail to Tulsa311@cityoftulsa.org .

He says be as specific as possible to the exact location of the hole. The holes will be generally filled within a few days.