PSO franchise agreement extended

Tulsa voters said “yes” to a 15-year extension of the city’s franchise with its electric utility on Tuesday.

With 100% of the vote counted, unofficial results show 75 % of voters approved the franchise renewal for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma.

The franchise gives PSO the right to use city streets, alleys and rights of way to provide critical electric services, perform maintenance and improvements, quickly restore power following severe weather, and support the city’s growth by serving new customers. As part of the franchise agreement, PSO collects revenue for the city to fund essential services and right of way enhancement.