Tulsa wants clarification on grocery tax elimination proposal

Governor Stitt’s proposal to eliminate the sales tax on groceries is causing some raised eyebrows at Tulsa City Hall. By state law, cities are only allowed to raise money through sale taxes. Unlike other government entities, a city cannot charge property taxes or income taxes.

If the total sales tax on groceries should be eliminated, the City of Tulsa would face an annual loss of nearly $22 million. Mayor G.T. Bynum says that would cripple the city’s public safety funding, with police and fire taking huge hits.

The mayor is seeking clarification on the proposal. He is hoping the Governor is only proposing the elimination of the state portion of the sales tax, leaving the city portion in place. He says that would prevent any city funding issues.