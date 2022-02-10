© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Tulsa hospital to close Pediatric ICU

Published February 10, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST
Ascension St-John has announced it will shut down its pediatric intensive care unit. The last day is set for April 30th.

Ascension St-John currently has over 20 PICU and general pediatric care beds. The move will leave Tulsa with only one pediatric intensive care unit. That will be at the St-Francis Medical Center.

Ascension St-John says it will spend $27-million over the next 2½ years on adding more adult ICU beds to the 21st and Utica medical center.

