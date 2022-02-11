Federal Grand Jury indicts two dozen people in Tulsa

The Federal Grand Jury in Tulsa names 24 people in indictments. The jury accused people of a myriad of crimes ranging from drugs and weapons complaints to attempted child sexual abuse. The vast major of charges were related to methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine distribution in northern Oklahoma. A grand jury indictment does not mean guilt. It simply allows the judicial system to skip the preliminary hearing phase and proceed directly to trial.

Below is a list of those indicted and the charges against them as supplied by the U.S. Attorney's office:

Alberto Barragan-Ochoa . Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute. On or about January 4, 2022, Barragan-Ochoa, 31, knowingly possessed with intent to distribute 100 grams heroin. The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, Tulsa Police Department, and Bixby Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam C. Bailey is prosecuting the case. 22-CR-38

Jeremy Nicholas Botonis . Coercion and Enticement of a Child; Abusive Sexual Contact with a Child in Indian Country (superseding). Botonis, 43, of Sand Springs, allegedly persuaded and enticed a minor to engage in sexual activity from May 20, 2019, to Sept. 3, 2019. On Aug. 24, 2019, he further engaged in and attempted to engage in sexual contact with the minor who was between the ages of 12 and 16. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcements’ Homeland Security Investigations and the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher J. Nassar is prosecuting the case. 21-CR-195

Markia Curran . Attempted Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute. On Dec. 29, 2021, Curran, 37, of Sand Springs, knowingly and intentionally attempted to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. The Drug Enforcement Administration, Tulsa Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joel-lyn A. McCormick is prosecuting the case. 22-CR-44

Skyler Dean Easter . Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Indian Country. On or about December 13, 2021, Easter, 21, of Bartlesville, is alleged to have knowingly engaged in a sexual act with a child between the ages of 12 and 16. The FBI’s Oklahoma City Field Office and Bartlesville Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Victor A.S. Régal is prosecuting the case. 22-CR-31

Luis Alfredo Jacobo; Antonio Cervantes Garcia; William Donavan Johnson III; Shauni Breanne Callagy; David Scott Chambers; Gene Olen Charles Rast; Renee Lynn Haynes; Jesus Valdez Martinez; Kelly Wayne Bryan; Curtis Anthony Jones . Continuing Criminal Enterprise (Count 1); Drug Conspiracy (Count 2-5); Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises (Counts 6-7); Interstate Travel to Aid Racketeering (Counts 8, 13); Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute (Count 9); Possession of Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime (Count 10); Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute (Count 11); Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute (Count 12); Unlawful Use of a Communication Facility (Counts 14-39) (3rd superseding indictment). In this third superseding indictment, Jacobo, 30, of Bakersfield, California, is further charged in counts 14-39 with using a cell phone and app to coordinate drug operations. The Drug Enforcement Administration, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, Bureau of Indian Affairs, City of Miami Police Department, Grove Police Department, Bakersfield Police Department, Kern County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Postal Inspection Service, and the Oklahoma District 13 Drug Task Force are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas E. Duncombe is prosecuting the case. See the press release announcing charges here. 22-CR-102

Alejandro Jimenez-Lobaina . Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime. On or about January 11, 2022, Jimenez-Lobaina, 29, of Tulsa, intentionally possessed with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine. He is further alleged to have possessed a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The Drug Enforcement Administration and Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex M. Scott is prosecuting the case. 22-CR-32

Clyde Douglas Knox Jr . Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute; Possession of Cocaine With Intent to Distribute; Possession of a Firearms During and in Relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime. Knox Jr., 52, allegedly possessed with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possessed with intent to distribute cocaine on Sept. 8, 2021. He is further charged with possessing a firearm to further his drug trafficking crimes. The Tulsa Police Department is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joel-lyn McCormick is prosecuting the case. 22-CR-45

Ashton Nikoel Mattingly . Child Neglect in Indian Country (Count 1); Tampering with Evidence by Corruptly Altering, Destroying, Mutilating, and Concealing Records and Other Objects (Counts 2-4).Mattingly, 30, of Tulsa, allegedly neglected an infant who was two months old on Jan 4, 2021. The child died. Mattingly is also charged with calling an individual on Feb. 11, 2021, and asking the individual to go to Mattingly’s residence and remove a white pill bottle with an orange cap so the pill bottle would be unavailable as evidence in the investigation into the death of the child. She also allegedly instructed the same individual to change the password for the Snapchat associated with Mattingly’s username so the record inside would be unavailable as evidence. On Feb. 16, 2021, Mattingly is also alleged to have instructed a different individual to report falsely to Mattingly’s service provider that Mattingly’s cell phone was stolen and to request the service provider disable access to the phone, so the record inside would be unavailable as evidence. The FBI’s Oklahoma City Field Office and Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ben Tonkin is prosecuting the case. 22-CR-30

Jesse Clay Miles Jr . Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition; Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises. Miles Jr., 51, of Miami, was a felon in possession of a Smith and Wesson .32 caliber pistol and 217 rounds of ammunition. He is further charged with knowingly possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on Nov. 22, 2021. Miles Jr. is also charged with knowingly possessing the Smith and Wesson, .32 caliber pistol in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Finally, he is charged with maintaining a place in Miami, Oklahoma, for the purpose of distributing methamphetamine. The Drug Enforcement Administration and Bureau of Indian Affairs are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle M. McWaters is prosecuting the case. 22-CR-33

Eduardo Perez-Ulloa; Marco Antonia Venegas-Gallardo . Drug Conspiracy; Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute; Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute. Perez-Ulloa, 22, and Venegas-Gallardo, 40, both illegally in the United States, are charged with drug conspiracy. The two men allegedly possessed with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of fentanyl and possessed with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on Jan. 4, 2022. The Drug Enforcement Administration, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, Tulsa Police Department, and Bixby Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam C. Bailey is prosecuting the case. 22-CR-40

Casey Stephen Proctor . On July 20, 2021, Proctor, 36, possessed with intent to distribute fentanyl. The Drug Enforcement Administration and Broken Arrow Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S Attorney Joel-lyn McCormick is prosecuting the case. 22-CR-46

Wesley James Smith . Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute. Smith, 31, of Collinsville, is charged with possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on Jan. 4, 2022. The Drug Enforcement Administration, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, Tulsa Police Department, and Bixby Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam C. Bailey is prosecuting the case. 22-CR-41

Quindell Curtis Stanley . Assault with Intent to Commit Murder in Indian Country; Carrying, Using, Brandishing, and Discharging a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence (superseding). On May 30, 2019, Stanley, 35, of Fairland, assaulted the victim, with intent to commit murder, by shooting the woman in the chest with a firearm. He is further charged with carrying, using, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during the crime. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, FBI’s Oklahoma City Field Office, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Newton County Sheriff’s Office, and Joplin Police Department are the investigative agencies Assistant U.S. Attorney Niko A. Boulieris and Justin G. Bish are prosecuting the case. 21-CR-424

Francisco Alejandro Urieta-Nunez . Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute. Urieta-Nunez, 21, of El Paso, Texas, allegedly possessed with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine. The Drug Enforcement Administration and Oklahoma Highway Patrol are the investigative agencies. U.S. Attorney Adam C. Bailey is prosecuting the case. 22-CR-43