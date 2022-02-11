© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Follow Up: Atlanta Rethinking Muscogee Statue

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published February 11, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST
1 of 1  — 90.jpg
Chief Tomochichi
Tomochichi Project

Atlanta’s leaders are rethinking plans to install a statue representing a Native American man lauded as a “co-founder of Georgia” following an Associated Press report on the project.

The Chief Tomochichi statue was conceived as the centerpiece of a park celebrating civil rights-era heroes. But Councilman Michael Julian Bond says the city hasn't accepted the statue yet. They want to make sure they're not "offending the Muscogee people."

Georgia public schools are required to teach children positive things about Tomochichi, not the fact that he promised in the colony's founding treaty to capture runaway slaves. Bond says he wants the Muscogee Nation to make sure the park reflects its real history.

Local & Regional
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press