Redevelopment effort moves forward near downtown

The City of Tulsa reports developers Team Alchemy and Greenwood Phoenix advanced in the Request for Proposals process for the historic redevelopment of the Evans-Fintube site in Greenwood. “We are excited for these two teams to share their ideas for Tulsa’s next destination in historic Greenwood,” said Kian Kamas, Executive Director of the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity. “Both the Alchemy and Greenwood Phoenix teams have a unique vision for the Evans-Fintube redevelopment, and both have presented ambitious strategies for building wealth and creating economic opportunity through their proposed projects.”

In September, the City of Tulsa released a Request for Proposals to create a destination, mixed-used project at the Evans-Fintube site, which is a former industrial facility that includes the 120,000-square-foot Oklahoma Ironworks Building.

Though four developer teams were initially on the shortlist, one dropped out of contention early in the process, leaving three to compete in a public and open process guided by a 15-member steering committee made up prominently of North Tulsa community leaders and those in the Greenwood community.

Following a lengthy discussion by Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity (TAEO)

staff and the Evans-Fintube Steering Committee, Steering Committee members

decided earlier this week to move forward with Team Alchemy and Greenwood Phoenix.

“The Evans-Fintube redevelopment is a model for how cities can establish a rigorous and inclusive redevelopment process,” said Jeff Hebert, President of HR&A Advisors, the lead development consultant on the project. “Both teams offer thoughtful visions and detailed plans to transform this historic site into a mixed-use destination that increases economic opportunity for the community.”

To date, two community meetings have been held. During the first in September, community members received the opportunity to meet the initial four teams, explain their goals for the site, and provide feedback on the project moving forward. And during the second in October, Twenty20 Management, Team Alchemy, and Greenwood Phoenix presented their initial ideas for the site including building plans, community engagement opportunities afforded by their proposals, and community opportunities created through

their proposed project. During that meeting, community members had the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback on each initial proposal.