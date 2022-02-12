Sunny weekend... but spring-like storms ahead

Gusty north winds and low humidity will raise fire weather concerns along and west of highway 75. Colder temperatures will limit the threat.

Strong and gusty south winds on Tuesday, combined with low humidity and above average warmth, will yield elevated fire spread potential across much of eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas.

A strong storm system will bring widespread rainfall and thunderstorms to the region Wednesday and Wednesday night. Some locally heavy rainfall and severe weather is possible. Potential is increasing for impactful wintry weather on the back side of the

system across portions of northeast Oklahoma on Thursday. Considerable snow accumulation is possible, especially to the north and west of Tulsa.