© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Woman sentenced for enabling child abuse

Public Radio Tulsa
Published February 12, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST
1 of 1  — Cleveland County.jpg
Cleveland County Courthouse
Wikipedia

An Oklahoma woman convicted of enabling child abuse in the 2020 death of her 2-year-old son has been sentenced to 16 months in prison under the state's failure-to-protect law. Cleveland County Judge Michael Tupper sentenced 30-year-old Rebecca Hogue on Friday. With time served, she will be released in 13 months. Hogue was convicted of first-degree murder through enabling child abuse after authorities said her former partner, Christopher Trent, killed Hogue's son, Jeremiah Johnson.

Trent was wanted on a murder warrant in the toddler's death when he was found dead in January 2020. Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn then charged Hogue with first-degree murder. A jury recommended life in prison for Hogue.

Local & Regional