© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

BMX facility dedication planned

Public Radio Tulsa
Published February 14, 2022 at 12:57 PM CST
1 of 1  — BMX.jpg
KWGS News/File Photo

A ribbon cutting is planned for Tuesday afternoon for the new $23-million USA/BMX facility in Tulsa. It is built at the old Evans Fintube site, adjacent to the historic Greenwood District.

The new facility is being paid for, in part, by $18.6 million from the voter approved Vision Tulsa tax package of 2016.

The facility will feature a 2,000-seat racing arena, and BMX Hall of Fame and corporate headquarters. It is expected, over five years, to generate 100,00 visitors.

Local & Regional