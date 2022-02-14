BMX facility dedication planned

A ribbon cutting is planned for Tuesday afternoon for the new $23-million USA/BMX facility in Tulsa. It is built at the old Evans Fintube site, adjacent to the historic Greenwood District.

The new facility is being paid for, in part, by $18.6 million from the voter approved Vision Tulsa tax package of 2016.

The facility will feature a 2,000-seat racing arena, and BMX Hall of Fame and corporate headquarters. It is expected, over five years, to generate 100,00 visitors.