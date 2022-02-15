© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
BMX is officially in Tulsa

Published February 15, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST
Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell
The $23-million USA/BMX facility is open. A dedication ceremony was held on Tuesday afternoon at the old Evans-Fintube industrial site.

The facility includes the corporate headquarters for BMX, which stands for Bicycle Motor-Cross, but also a 2,000 seat arena and the sport's Hall of Fame.

It is has almost been a decade since Tulsa started trying to lure the sport's headquarters from Arizona. Tulsa tax payers agreed to spend $18-million on the project as part of the 2016 Vision Tulsa tax package.

