BMX is officially in Tulsa

The $23-million USA/BMX facility is open. A dedication ceremony was held on Tuesday afternoon at the old Evans-Fintube industrial site.

The facility includes the corporate headquarters for BMX, which stands for Bicycle Motor-Cross, but also a 2,000 seat arena and the sport's Hall of Fame.

It is has almost been a decade since Tulsa started trying to lure the sport's headquarters from Arizona. Tulsa tax payers agreed to spend $18-million on the project as part of the 2016 Vision Tulsa tax package.

