ODot plans major widening project at Owasso

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will widen U.S. Highway 169 from four to six lanes in Owasso. Construction will begin later this spring between 66th and 86th Streets North.

The work will mean new bridges over 76th Street North, one of the main arterial streets in Owasso. O-Dot's T.J. Garlach says the current bridges are actually in good shape, but because of their age, they are considered obsolete. He says the current bridges could not easily be expanded for added lanes.

Becco Construction will begin work on the project in a few weeks. The company won the contract with a $13.6 million bid. The work should take about 18 months.