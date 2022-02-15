© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Stitt picks QuikTrip executive for State Board of Education

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published February 15, 2022 at 8:18 AM CST
LEPAK HEADSHOT.jpg

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed an executive for a chain of convenience stores on Monday to serve on the State Board of Education.

Stitt announced the appointment of Sarah Lepak to replace Bill Flanagan on the seven-member board that oversees the State Department of Education.

Lepak is the senior environmental project manager at Tulsa-based QuikTrip Corp. Her LinkedIn profile shows she previously worked as assistant general counsel at Gateway Mortgage Group, the mortgage group Stitt founded and headed before his election as governor.

Lepak fills the seat from which Flanagan resigned. The unexpired term ends in 2023.

Lepak graduated from Claremore Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma and received her law degree from the University of Kansas.

Local & Regional
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press