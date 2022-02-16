Removal of State Grocery Sales Tax Moves Forward

Oklahoma's 4.5% state tax on grocery purchases would be eliminated under a bill a Senate committee easily approved. The Senate Finance Committee approved unanimously Tuesday the bill written by Senate

President Pro Tempore Greg Treat.

A similar measure to phase out the tax over three years cleared a House committee last week with bipartisan support. Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt endorsed the idea last week in his State of the State address.

Neither bill would prohibit cities or counties from levying their own sales tax on groceries.