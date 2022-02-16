© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Storms ahead for the region

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published February 16, 2022 at 12:19 PM CST
1 of 1  — MAp.jpg
NWS-Map

Forecasters say large parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Kentucky will be at risk of powerful thunderstorms and possibly tornadoes as a storm system sweeps into the South.

The national Storm Prediction Center says more than 20 million people are in a zone that's most at risk of severe weather on Thursday. The region includes Little Rock, Arkansas; Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; Jackson, Mississippi; and Birmingham, Alabama.

Forecasters say much of Oklahoma and north Texas will also be at risk of severe weather beginning late Wednesday and continuing into early Thursday. Wintry weather is expected further north, where snow and freezing rain will be possible.

Local & Regional
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press