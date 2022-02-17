Bell's at BA not a done deal

The Broken Arrow City Council hears an update on the potential development of the proposed Bell’s Amusement Park on the city’s east side.

City Manager Michael Spurgeon advised the Council that he and members of the city leadership team had a Zoom meeting with theSanta Cruz Seaside Company President, Karl Rice. Seaside owns Broken Arrow Investments, LLC, which will take over ownership of the 102 acres of land off Kenosha Avenue (71st Street) east of the Creek Turnpike following the transfer of the title at the end of February.

“They have not made a decision on how they are going to develop the property,” said Spurgeon.

Rice informed city leadership that Santa Cruz Seaside Company is slowing down the process in order to conduct a market analysis of Broken Arrow which will help determine what the company deems as the best use for the land, which according to Mr. Rice may or may not include an amusement park.

Spurgeon reported that the company confirmed it is not close to submitting an application for any type of development on the property. “They do plan to develop, but they want to look at all the options before they make a final determination,” Spurgeon said.