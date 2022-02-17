Burnco Burns, popular downtown eatery is destroyed by fire

A popular Tulsa restaurant, known for its smoked meats is now, itself a smokey mess. Burnco Bar-B-Cue at 18th and South Boston caught fire about 10:30 on Wednesday night.

Tulsa Fire Captain Andy Little fire crews were quickly on the scene, but the fire was spreading rapidly. The blaze was in the ceiling. Captain Little says firefighters had to evacuate the building when the roof started to cave. He says the building will be total loss.

No one was injured and the cause does not appear to be suspicious. The business was closed at the time of the fire.

Burnco was a popular lunchtime eatery for downtown Tulsa workers.

