Tulsa County medication program tops a quarter-million prescriptions filled

Tulsa County’s Recycled Medication Program has reached a milestone. Since the program began 18 years ago, 266,961 prescriptions, worth more than $27.5 million, have been filled for Tulsa County residents at little cost to taxpayers.

The Recycled Medication Program partners with local medical providers to transport unused medications to Tulsa County Social Services. Instead of being destroyed, these unexpired, unused, and still-packaged medications are repurposed to help lower-income residents of Tulsa County at little or no cost.

“This program, which began under the leadership of our recently retired Social Services Director Linda Johnston, is a shining star to so many residents who can’t afford sky-high costs of prescriptions,” said Tulsa County Commission Chair Karen Keith. “The Recycled Medication Program has been replicated across the nation and around the world and continues to be an important service we provide to our most vulnerable residents.”

“Tulsa County Social Services has an incredible legacy that was built largely with the creation of this nationally recognized program,” said Charles Wall, Tulsa County Social Services director. “We plan to continue to serve residents in need for years to come, and we’re very proud of every new prescription we fill and life we save.”