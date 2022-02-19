© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

BurnCo benefit is set

Public Radio Tulsa
Published February 19, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST
1 of 1  — BurnC- Tulsa FD.jpg
File photo of the BurnCo blaze
Tulsa Fire Department

A benefit concert is planned for a popular Tulsa restaurant that also served as a music venue that burned. It will be held Sunday afternoon at the Mercury Lounge across the street from BurnCo at 18th and Boston.

Patrons of the lounge were among the first to notify authorities that the Barbecue restaurant was on fire. BurnCo was closed at the time of the fire.

The Tulsa Fire Department says BurnCo Barbecue was reported on fire about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. District Chief Bryan Hickerson told reporters at the scene that the building’s roof was destroyed.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire hasn't been determined. Tulsa music promoter Donnie Rich said Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Stevie Ray Vaughan and Leon Russell had played in the building in the past.

