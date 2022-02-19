Metro traffic trouble for the week ahead

I-244/US-412 narrows at Garnett Rd. Monday

The left lane of westbound I-244/US-412 will be closed at N. Garnett Rd.

from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday for safety device repairs.

SH-20 narrows to one lane at Verdigris River in Rogers County daily Monday through Thursday

SH-20 will be narrowed to one lane over the Verdigris River from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily Monday through Thursday as part of an ongoingimprovement project at SH-20/Keetonville Hill in Rogers County. Flaggers will be in place to control traffic.

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority projects below are weather permitting:



I-44/Turner Turnpike narrowed near Sapulpa through spring 2022

I-44/Turner Turnpike is narrowed to two lanes in each direction between

SH-364/Creek Turnpike (mm 218) near Sapulpa and 49th W. Ave. (mm 222A) in Tulsa through spring 2022 for ongoing reconstruction and widening.

US-412/US-64/SH-51 narrowed near 49th W. Ave. through summer 2022; expect delays Ongoing Highway Construction Projects

I-44 and US-75 ramps closed; Union Ave. closed over I-44 through early 2022 as part of a project to widen I-44 from west of the Arkansas River to Union Ave., and to improve the I-44/US-75 interchange. The project is scheduled for overall completion in early 2023. Lane and ramp closures include: