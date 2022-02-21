Gas prices increase across Tulsa metro

Tulsa gas prices have risen 14.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.26/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 321 stations in Tulsa. Gas prices in Tulsa are 17.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 87.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Tulsa is priced at $2.98/g today while the most expensive is $3.69/g, a difference of 71.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.87/g while the highest is $3.79/g, a difference of 92.0 cents per gallon.

"With tensions still very high that Russia may invade Ukraine, gasoline prices kept moving higher, tugged by the rising price of oil as the market concentrates on possible outcomes from the situation that could affect global oil production amidst recovering demand," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "

