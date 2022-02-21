Milo's Tea expanding Tulsa County plant

More jobs are coming to Tulsa.

Alabama based Milo’s Tea will pump another $20 million into its north Tulsa County plant. The 3,100 square foot expansion will mean about 50 new jobs coming to the Cherokee Industrial Park. The plant is located across the street from the massive Macy’s Fulfillment Center.

Milo’s C-E-O Trisha Wallwork says Tulsa’s central location is a good fit for the Birmingham company’s logistics. The plant brews tea for distribution across the U.S.

Construction is now underway. The expansion should be finished and operational by this summer.