© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Milo's Tea expanding Tulsa County plant

Public Radio Tulsa
Published February 21, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST
1 of 1  — Milo's google.jpg
The plant is at the Cherokee Industrial Park off of 76th Street North
Google

More jobs are coming to Tulsa.

Alabama based Milo’s Tea will pump another $20 million into its north Tulsa County plant. The 3,100 square foot expansion will mean about 50 new jobs coming to the Cherokee Industrial Park. The plant is located across the street from the massive Macy’s Fulfillment Center.

Milo’s C-E-O Trisha Wallwork says Tulsa’s central location is a good fit for the Birmingham company’s logistics. The plant brews tea for distribution across the U.S.

Construction is now underway. The expansion should be finished and operational by this summer.

Local & Regional