© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Potential increasing for Ice Storm

Public Radio Tulsa | By National Weather Service
Published February 22, 2022 at 7:33 AM CST
1 of 1  — 640px-Tree_branch_after_ice_storm.jpg
File photo/Wikimedia

Impactful winter weather is expected across eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas Wednesday through Thursday. A mixture of freezing rain and sleet will impact travel conditions and there will be potential power grid issues across locations with the heaviest icing accumulations. The heaviest accumulation periods currently appear to be Wednesday during the day and again Thursday during the day. Some elevated instability could lead to the development of a few thunderstorms across the region on Thursday as well, causing some areas heavy sleet and/or ice accumulations. Precipitation is forecast to end from west to east Thursday afternoon and evening. In addition to the winter weather, gusty northerly winds will lead to very cold wind chill values Tuesday night and continue at times through Friday night.

An upper level disturbance may bring another round of light wintry weather on Saturday night into Sunday morning. Significant impacts are not anticipated with this event at this time.

Local & Regional
National Weather Service
See stories by National Weather Service