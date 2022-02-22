Potential increasing for Ice Storm

Impactful winter weather is expected across eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas Wednesday through Thursday. A mixture of freezing rain and sleet will impact travel conditions and there will be potential power grid issues across locations with the heaviest icing accumulations. The heaviest accumulation periods currently appear to be Wednesday during the day and again Thursday during the day. Some elevated instability could lead to the development of a few thunderstorms across the region on Thursday as well, causing some areas heavy sleet and/or ice accumulations. Precipitation is forecast to end from west to east Thursday afternoon and evening. In addition to the winter weather, gusty northerly winds will lead to very cold wind chill values Tuesday night and continue at times through Friday night.

An upper level disturbance may bring another round of light wintry weather on Saturday night into Sunday morning. Significant impacts are not anticipated with this event at this time.