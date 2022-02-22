Tulsa Police getting tough on left lane drivers

Tulsa Police want you on the 'right side of the law'. That means you need to be driving in the right lane.

The Police department is cracking down on leisurely driving in the left lane, especially on the expressway system. State law prohibits left lane driving unless you are passing another vehicle.

Tulsa has ordinances on the books that mirror the state law. That allows Tulsa Police to write the tickets. Impeding the traffic flow is a $200 fine.