Local & Regional

Get Winter Storm Status Information Here

Public Radio Tulsa
Published February 23, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST
1 of 1  — ODOT 169 at BA.jpg
The view from an ODOT traffic camera at noon shows light traffic on both the BA expressway and Highway 169
ODOT

Here is the latest information on the winter storm:

National Weather Service Bulletins are broadcast live as they are issued on Public Radio Tulsa.

Local & Regional