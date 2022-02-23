Get Winter Storm Status Information Here
1 of 1 — ODOT 169 at BA.jpg
The view from an ODOT traffic camera at noon shows light traffic on both the BA expressway and Highway 169
ODOT
Here is the latest information on the winter storm:
- Click here for the latest weather radar from the Oklahoma Mesonet
- Get the latest Tulsa forecast from the National Weather Service
- Statewide road conditions from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation
- Power Outages:
- PSO
- OGE
- Electric Cooperatives
- Tulsa International Airport Flight Information:
National Weather Service Bulletins are broadcast live as they are issued on Public Radio Tulsa.