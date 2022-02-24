State has ambitious plans for Oklahoma's toll roads

Oklahoma's turnpike system is about to get an upgrade, but it will be over a decade to complete.

ACCESS-Oklahoma is a $5-Billion program to revamp Oklahoma’s turnpike system over the next 15 years. The name stands for Advancing and Connecting Communities and Economies Safely Statewide.

Features of ACCESS Oklahoma include:



Widening the Turner Turnpike to six lanes between Oklahoma City and Bristow. That will create a six-lane highway between Tulsa and Oklahoma City.



Widening the Will Rogers Turnpike to six lanes between Tulsa and Claremore.



Finishing the Gilcrease Expressway in Tulsa as well as projects in the Oklahoma City area.



Add additional exits along the turnpikes for better access to the system.

ACCESS Oklahoma will be fully paid for with bonds. Those bonds, in turn, will be paid off with toll revenue. It is expected tolls will be increased. Bonds are expected to be on the market by this time next year.

