Street crews making progress

It is 12-hours on — and then — 12-hours off.

Tulsa Streets Department crews are working around the clock to clear the city’s arterial streets. Tulsa Street Maintenance Operations Manager Leon Kragel says if temperatures continue to rise, we should see a major improvement on Tulsa’s streets by Friday morning. The department is only working on main roads. There are no plans to address residential/neighborhood streets.

Kragel says the equipment is holding up well. There have been a few issues, but those are being quickly addressed. So far, the department has used about 400-tons of salt to treat the streets and around 12,000 gallons of a liquid brine-based mixture. Kragel says the city has plenty of salt and brine on hand.

Kragel says if you do encounter one of their trucks to please stay back. He says it is okay to follow the truck, but stay back about 150 feet.

