Free tax service offered to Tulsans make $58K or less

Free tax services are available this year for Tulsans who earn less than $58,000 a year at Goodwill Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites across Tulsa. Get Your Refund Tulsa, a joint initiative of Goodwill Industries of Tulsa and Tulsa Responds, is offering these no-cost professional tax services to help local families get more money back this tax season.

Filing your taxes may help you access tax credits and refunds you would miss out on otherwise, including the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit. VITA sites are staffed by volunteers who are certified through the IRS and are specifically trained to help taxpayers access all of the credits they are entitled to this year. They can also assist those who missed filing their taxes for 2018-2020, and can help them get their stimulus check if they haven’t received it yet. Services are available in English, Spanish and more than 100 other languages through a translator service.

Last tax season, VITA filed more than 3,000 tax returns, totaling more than $4 million in refunds for Tulsans.

“I’m thankful we were able to help thousands of Tulsans file their taxes last year, and my hope is that we’re able to surpass that number this tax season,” said Karla Davis, Vice President of Administration at Goodwill Industries of Tulsa. “The extra money from tax credits and refunds can make a big difference for working families and children, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The EITC is among the tax credits Tulsans could receive by filing their taxes. This is an annual benefit for families who meet certain requirements based on income, number of children and tax filing status. The amount varies depending on the family, and averages about $2,400 per household, but could be up to approximately $6,700.

“Many families miss out on refunds and tax credits like the EITC because they haven’t filed their taxes,” said Marcela Swenson, Executive Director of Tulsa Responds. “It’s important to file even if you didn’t earn an income last year or didn’t earn enough to owe taxes, as you might still be eligible for thousands of dollars in refundable tax credits. Filing your taxes can be complicated, but VITA takes the guesswork out of this process by providing free services that make filing your taxes easy.”

VITA sites are currently taking appointments to reduce wait times and avoid crowding. You can check your eligibility, make an appointment or find your nearest VITA location at GetYourRefundTulsa.org or by calling (918) 900-0918.

You may also file virtually this year. To file online, you must have reliable access to the internet and a device with a camera, such as a smartphone or tablet. Filers can securely upload their tax documents by visiting GetYourRefundTulsa.org, and will be contacted by a preparer to complete the filing and quality review processes over the phone.

For more information on filing your taxes or accessing VITA services, go to GetYourRefundTulsa.org.