Suspect killed by security guard

Published February 26, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST
Police in Tulsa say a man who tried to steal beer from a convenience store was fatally shot by a security guard after pulling a gun on the guard. Officer Andre Baul said Friday that 21-year-old Dewayne James was shot about 10 p.m. Thursday outside the store on the city's north side.

The name of the guard has not been released. Police say the security
guard told officers that he confronted James outside the store when he left without paying for the beer and that James pointed a gun at him.

Capt. Ryan Woods says the guard then shot James, who was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

