Woman’s remains found in Caddo County in 1995 identified

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The dismembered remains of a woman found in central Oklahoma in 1995 have been identified, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The remains found in Caddo County are those of Katrina Kay Bentivegna of Midwest City, the OSBI said.

Bentivegna’s DNA, submitted for testing in 2021, was recently matched to her relatives, according to a statement from the OSBI on Friday.

A suspected cause of her death was not released.

“The first step in cases like this is to identify the victim. Now we continue our pursuit of justice for Katrina,” OSBI director Ricky Adams said in the statement.

Bentivegna, who had moved to Oklahoma from Colorado in 1993 and married later that year, was 20 when her remains were found in April 1995 with her head, hands and feet removed, the OSBI said.

A skull found in 1996 was later matched to the remains.