© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Woman’s remains found in Caddo County in 1995 identified

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published March 14, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT
275551976_338598484958209_3492470534545975723_n.jpg
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation
/
Katrina Bentivegna.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The dismembered remains of a woman found in central Oklahoma in 1995 have been identified, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The remains found in Caddo County are those of Katrina Kay Bentivegna of Midwest City, the OSBI said.

Bentivegna’s DNA, submitted for testing in 2021, was recently matched to her relatives, according to a statement from the OSBI on Friday.

A suspected cause of her death was not released.

“The first step in cases like this is to identify the victim. Now we continue our pursuit of justice for Katrina,” OSBI director Ricky Adams said in the statement.

Bentivegna, who had moved to Oklahoma from Colorado in 1993 and married later that year, was 20 when her remains were found in April 1995 with her head, hands and feet removed, the OSBI said.

A skull found in 1996 was later matched to the remains.

Local & Regional
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press