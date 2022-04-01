© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Stitt taps longtime prosecutor for Pardon and Parole Board

Associated Press
Published April 1, 2022
Published April 1, 2022 at 6:24 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday named a longtime state prosecutor to the state’s Pardon and Parole Board.

Stitt announced Cathy Stocker would succeed Kelly Doyle, who abruptly resigned from the board earlier this month.

In January, Stitt appointed Edward Konieczny, a former police officer and ex-president of the Episcopal Diocese of Oklahoma, to succeed Adam Luck on the panel. Luck said then that the governor wanted someone more aligned with his support of the death penalty.

Stitt, who faces reelection this year, has come under fire from dark-money groups who have run ads portraying the first-term governor as soft on crime. In particular, the ads reference Stitt’s mass commutation of more than 450 inmates released from prison on a single day in 2019.

Stocker served as district attorney for Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant and Kingfisher counties for nearly 30 years before retiring in 2010. Stocker is now one of two former prosecutors on the five-member board.

