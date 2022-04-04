© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Arizona suspect killed on Oklahoma turnpike

Published April 4, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT
Authorities say a robbery suspect was fatally shot after allegedly firing at troopers during a pursuit near Oklahoma City. After being contacted by police in Sedona, Arizona, about a stolen vehicle driven by a robbery suspect, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol found the vehicle in Canadian County, located west of Oklahoma City, on Saturday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol alleges that while pursuing the vehicle, the suspect fired at troopers through his vehicle’s rear window. After stopping the vehicle on a turnpike located northeast of Oklahoma City, troopers fatally shot the suspect after he allegedly got out and fired at officers.

On Sunday afternoon, authorities identified the suspect as 32-year-old Charles Carswell.

