Case to stop special election refiled

An attorney seeking to stop a special election for a U.S. Senate seat in Oklahoma has refiled his lawsuit in federal court. Enid attorney Stephen Jones argues the special election called to fill U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe's seat is improper because the seat has not yet been vacated.

Inhofe announced earlier this year that he plans to resign in January, just two years into his six-year term. But Jones argues in his filing that the 17th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution doesn't permit a special election until the senator vacates the office.