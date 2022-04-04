© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
High profile murder trial gets underway in Tulsa

Published April 4, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT
1 of 1  — David Ware.jpeg
David Ware
Tulsa County Jail booking photo

Jury selection is underway in Tulsa District Court for 34-year-old David Ware. He stands accused of murdering Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson and wounding another officer during an early morning traffic stop that took place in east Tulsa during June of 2020.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler is seeking the death penalty in the case. The jury selection process could take up to 10 days. Ware also stands charged with shooting Officer Aurash Zarkenshan, who was seriously injured but survived.

Ware’s attorney reportedly will use a self-defense argument in defending his client.

