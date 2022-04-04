School elections set for Tuesday

Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday. School board seats are up for grabs and school bond issues will be decided.

In Tulsa, two school board positions will be decided. In District #4, incumbent board member Shawna Keller faces a challenge from E’Lena Ashley. In District #7, Former Tulsa County District Attorney Tim Harris and Susan Lamkin will appear on the ballot.

Other board races are being held in Jenks, Union, Catoosa, Sand Springs and Bixby.

There are several school bond issues on the ballot as well. The biggest is in Owasso. Voters there will decide the fate of two bond issues that total just under $84 million for district improvements.