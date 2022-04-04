Tulsa Community College up for millions in federal funds to support nursing program

Tulsa Community College may soon see nearly $9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to boost its nursing program.

State Sen. John Haste of Broken Arrow told a legislative committee tasked with approving requests for ARPA money that TCC will use the money to graduate an additional 360 nurses over the next 5 years.

“Tulsa Community College aims to create an additional 72 nurses per year over five years,” said Haste. “They’ll use the funding to rehire key personnel and maintain competitive salaries.”

Haste said the money would also be used for “job retaining assistance” for students and for equipment purchasing.

Oklahoma City Community College and Rose State College also received nods for funds to improve their nursing programs.

During a previous meeting of the committee, Southwest Oklahoma State and Murray State were approved.