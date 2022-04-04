© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Tulsa Community College up for millions in federal funds to support nursing program

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published April 4, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT
A nurse writes notes on a pad of paper.

Tulsa Community College may soon see nearly $9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to boost its nursing program.

State Sen. John Haste of Broken Arrow told a legislative committee tasked with approving requests for ARPA money that TCC will use the money to graduate an additional 360 nurses over the next 5 years.

“Tulsa Community College aims to create an additional 72 nurses per year over five years,” said Haste. “They’ll use the funding to rehire key personnel and maintain competitive salaries.”

Haste said the money would also be used for “job retaining assistance” for students and for equipment purchasing.

Oklahoma City Community College and Rose State College also received nods for funds to improve their nursing programs.

During a previous meeting of the committee, Southwest Oklahoma State and Murray State were approved.

Tags

Local & Regional Health Care ReformHealth CareTulsa Community College
Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native.
See stories by Elizabeth Caldwell