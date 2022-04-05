Cherokees pump $12 million into regional healthcare programs

Cherokee Nation is investing a total of more than $12 million to add new patient services or expand existing services and space at four tribal health centers located across the tribe’s 14-county reservation area.

Cherokee Nation outpatient health centers in Vinita, Nowata, Ochelata and Muskogee are part of the ongoing capital improvement projects covered by the tribe’s COVID-19 Respond, Recover and Rebuild plan. The projects were designed to help Cherokee Nation Health Services better meet the growing number of yearly patient visits and ensure the centers have the equipment and space needed to monitor patients previously diagnosed with COVID-19, while also providing room for staff and patients to practice social distancing.

“Each of these four projects will have a great impact on their communities and the patients and staff who utilize Cherokee Nation Health Services at these locations,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Expanding access to health care is good for Cherokee citizens, their families and their communities, and it is good for the economy as well. These four projects will create more jobs within our health system, and overall, the expansion of services, state-of-the-art equipment, and facility space will greatly complement the $435 million we are investing into other health care capital improvement projects, including planned construction of a new hospital in Tahlequah and a new outpatient health center in Salina.”