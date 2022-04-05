© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Gray skies will clear up... at least temporarily

April 5, 2022
A limited fire danger threat will develop this afternoon west of Highway 75 as southwest winds increase and humidity values fall to around 40 to 45 percent.

A strong cold front will sweep through the area later this evening
and overnight. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop
along and behind the boundary, with a few strong to severe storms
possible across northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. Hail
and strong winds will be the main threat, although there will be
a low-end tornado threat as well.

