Gray skies will clear up... at least temporarily

A limited fire danger threat will develop this afternoon west of Highway 75 as southwest winds increase and humidity values fall to around 40 to 45 percent.

A strong cold front will sweep through the area later this evening

and overnight. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop

along and behind the boundary, with a few strong to severe storms

possible across northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. Hail

and strong winds will be the main threat, although there will be

a low-end tornado threat as well.